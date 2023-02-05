Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives $141.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($146.74) to €130.00 ($141.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($164.13) to €157.00 ($170.65) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Thales has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Thales Cuts Dividend

About Thales

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.0831 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.