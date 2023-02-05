The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,383. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $2,018,882 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

Further Reading

