The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.
HIG opened at $74.77 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,131 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.
