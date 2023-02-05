Timken (TKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Timken Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $86.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Timken by 19.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

