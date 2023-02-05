Timothy E. Mullany Sells 521 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.