Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,804 shares of company stock worth $2,547,579. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

