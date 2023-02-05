Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 29,027 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $176.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.72. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $1,684,914. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

