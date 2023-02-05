Todd Asset Management LLC Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

