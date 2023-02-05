Todd Asset Management LLC Has $17.15 Million Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,360 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Barclays worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Barclays by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 2,842,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $13,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 611.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,948 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

