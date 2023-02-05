Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,786 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ING Groep worth $20,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ING Groep by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in ING Groep by 15.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in ING Groep by 23.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 3.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.77) to €13.00 ($14.13) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 14.71%.
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
