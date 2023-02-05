Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 36,447 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,447 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group Stock Performance
Sony Group stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $111.98. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sony Group Company Profile
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sony Group (SONY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.