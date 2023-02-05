Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 36,447 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,447 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $111.98. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group Company Profile

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.