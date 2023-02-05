Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 91,729 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,729 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 505.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $7.49 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About NatWest Group

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 310 ($3.83) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.96.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.