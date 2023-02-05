Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.33 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00009970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and $27.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019230 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00223935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002777 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00167115 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.33588253 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $30,820,047.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

