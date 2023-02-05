Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives $179.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

Toyota Motor Company Profile

TM opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.30.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.