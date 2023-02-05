Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 3.6 %

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

