Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (TPOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share on Friday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Triple Point VCT 2011’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Stock Performance
Shares of TPOB opened at GBX 75 ($0.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £44.44 million and a P/E ratio of 6.05. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 52 week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.27.
About Triple Point VCT 2011
