Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twist Bioscience updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 18.1 %

TWST opened at $25.31 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,258,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

