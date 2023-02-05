Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twist Bioscience updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 18.1 %
TWST opened at $25.31 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,258,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
