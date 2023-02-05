UBS Group Cuts Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 125

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

