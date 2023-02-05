UBS Group Downgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. MKM Partners lowered Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.71.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.10. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.