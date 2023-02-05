Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $13.00 at Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.52. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

