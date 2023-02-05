United Rentals, Inc. (URI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 on February 22nd

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Rentals to earn $45.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE URI opened at $455.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $466.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.50.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in United Rentals by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,447,000 after acquiring an additional 83,404 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,961,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 173,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.