United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $139.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.35%.
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
