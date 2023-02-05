United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $139.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

