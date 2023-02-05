UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Financial Contrast

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) and Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech -3.94% -1.89% -0.25% Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A -113.97% 5.99%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $264.49 million 2.53 $14.69 million ($0.07) -62.13 Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Northern Star Investment Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 31.03%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Northern Star Investment Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

