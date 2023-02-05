USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,889 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $42.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

