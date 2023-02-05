USS Investment Management Ltd Has $15.61 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,325 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.83.

Shares of GS opened at $369.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

