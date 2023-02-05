USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 653,055 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.0 %

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also

