Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Cut by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 86,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

NYSE VLO opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.