Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,162.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $182.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

