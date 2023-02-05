Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $253,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $101.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.67. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.75. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

