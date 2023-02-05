Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,986 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 298,600.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,953,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 206,270 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,023,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 571,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111,158 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 332,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 113,248 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MSOS opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.