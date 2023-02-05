Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $178.26 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $188.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.02.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

