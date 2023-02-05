Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $68.96.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.