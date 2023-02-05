Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 862 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $50.53.

