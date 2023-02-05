Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after buying an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,876,000 after buying an additional 180,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $243.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

