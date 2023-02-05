Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,972.4% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 69,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

