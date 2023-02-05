Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $104.24 million and approximately $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00426131 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.84 or 0.29065413 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00422579 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02185086 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.