Veritaseum Reaches Market Cap of $71.73 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $33.37 or 0.00144142 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $71.73 million and approximately $12,105.29 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

