Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $256.00 million-$276.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS.
VIAV opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.78. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $85,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,176.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 74,473 shares of company stock valued at $822,489 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
