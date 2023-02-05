Vicus Capital Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.50 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.