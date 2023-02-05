Vicus Capital Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 99,373.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

