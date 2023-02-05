Vicus Capital Buys 595 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD opened at $47.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

