Vicus Capital Buys 955 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,690,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 424,281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 704,307 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 499,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 292,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 242,768 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 212,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $28.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.