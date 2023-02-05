Vicus Capital Has $631,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

