Vicus Capital Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $131.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

