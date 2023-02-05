Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after buying an additional 5,786,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,965,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,147,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

VST opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

