Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,805,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,406,000 after purchasing an additional 922,429 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

