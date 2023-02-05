Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 85 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 3.9 %
LON:VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,519.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.99.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
