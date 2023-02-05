Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 85 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,519.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

