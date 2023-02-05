Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.99. The company has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

