Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.99. The company has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
