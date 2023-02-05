Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 95 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.71.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.