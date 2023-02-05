Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $160.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $382.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Get Rating

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

